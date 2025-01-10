Property disputes, pubs, richest residents and best schools: December's top 20 stories on the Derbyshire Times
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
From property disputes to pub destinations, richest residents, best schools and bygone eras, our audience consumes a whole range of content every day.
In case you missed them at the time, or just want a snapshot of local events and public interest issues, here are our top 20 most read online articles from December 2024.
- '£1m' property owner given 18 months to demolish unauthorised home on Derbyshire Green Belt
- Fantastic photos show Derbyshire towns and villages buried in snow when winters gripped in decades gone by
- Derbyshire Rich List 2024: The richest business owners in Derbyshire and much they're worth
- Derbyshire pub set to close its doors this week – with landlords leaving after massive increase in electricity bills left running the venue “unsustainable”
- 52 amazing photos that offer glimpse inside abandoned buildings and lost venues across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including iconic former pubs, hotels, cinemas and old rail tunnels
-
33 incredible black and white retro images to take you back to Derbyshire in the 1970s
-
1980s Derbyshire: 49 nostalgic black and white photos bring back memories of Derbyshire in the 1980s - including Chesterfield, Alfreton and the American Adventure
- Derbyshire mansion on the market for £3.5million has outdoor swimming pool, a lake and a woodland in extensive grounds
-
Two Derbyshire pubs with one star hygiene rating - among 19 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores
- Derbyshire council considering seizing acres of farming land to build 2,000 houses on
-
The 19 best-rated state secondary schools in Derbyshire in 2024 - based on latest GCSE results
-
51 pubs across Chesterfield and Derbyshire that are opening for festive drinkers on Christmas Day 2024
-
33 amazing retro photos to transport you back to the 1990s in Derbyshire - including Chesterfield, the Peak District and Ripley
-
37 businesses that have launched across Chesterfield and Derbyshire in 2024 – including pubs, restaurants, shops and more
-
New Aldi supermarket planned for a disused quarry on the outskirts of Derbyshire town could create 50 jobs
-
Peak District breakfast: 46 of the best places for a full English or cooked breakfast across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect to visit on your next day trip over the Christmas season
-
Met Office issues snow weather alert for Derbyshire as temperatures set to plummet
-
Busy Derbyshire road reopens following work to fix landslip - which left it closed for almost 4 years
-
Chesterfield takeaway with one star hygiene rating - among 19 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores
-
Peak District attractions: 22 unique places you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a Christmas season day out or winter trip