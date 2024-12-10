UPDATED: 51 pubs across Chesterfield and Derbyshire that are opening for festive drinkers on Christmas Day 2024

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 10th Dec 2024, 14:25 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 15:57 BST
We have updated our list of the pubs across Chesterfield and Derbyshire that will be opening their doors on Christmas Day – perfect for anyone planning to head out for a festive drink on the 25th.

Whether you’re searching for an excuse not to get involved with the cooking, or want to stop for a drink after burning off those pigs in blankets, many like to venture to their local pub on Christmas Day.

A number of venues will remain closed on the 25th – but these are 51 pubs across Chesterfield and Derbyshire that are set to welcome customers looking for a festive drink.

The Woodside is opening for Christmas drinks (with no food service) between 11.00am and 2.00pm.

1. The Woodside, Ashgate Road, Chesterfield

The Woodside is opening for Christmas drinks (with no food service) between 11.00am and 2.00pm. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Brampton Social Club will be open between 11.00am and 2.00pm on the 25th.

2. Brampton Social Club, Chatsworth Road, Brampton

The Brampton Social Club will be open between 11.00am and 2.00pm on the 25th. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Royal Oak at Brampton is open between 11.00am and 3.00pm on Christmas Day.

3. The Royal Oak, Chatsworth Road, Brampton

The Royal Oak at Brampton is open between 11.00am and 3.00pm on Christmas Day. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Chesterfield Arms will open between midday and 2.00pm on the 25th.

4. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

The Chesterfield Arms will open between midday and 2.00pm on the 25th. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
