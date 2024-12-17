4 . Seasonal ingredients and local produce

The Peacock offers a menu crafted by Raymond Blanc-trained Executive Chef Adrian Gagea, focusing on seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms, heritage brewers, and artisan producers. Combining pub classics with global influences, the menu is thoughtfully designed to cater to a range of tastes and dietary needs. Because everything is made to order, most dishes can be adapted to be gluten-free, and there are numerous vegetarian and vegan options available. This commitment to inclusivity ensures every guest can enjoy a meal tailored to their preferences. Photo: Brian Eyre