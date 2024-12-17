We visited historic pub on the edge of the Peak District after £350,000 revamp under new owners – and these photos offer a glimpse inside

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 13:35 BST
These photos offer a glimpse inside a pub on the edge of the Peak District – which opened its doors again after a £350,000 refurbishment.

The Peacock at Owler Bar, a historic Grade II listed country pub on the edge of the Peak District, has reopened its doors just in time for the festive season – following an extensive £350,000 restoration by new owners Longbow Venues.

We were invited to visit the pub after its relaunch last week – and these pictures show customers what to expect after the six-figure revamp.

The recent refurbishment, carried out by Concorde BGW Group, has carefully preserved the inn’s historic charm while introducing contemporary touches. Original features, including solid oak floors, leaded windows, and timber beams, have been lovingly restored, while the addition of a new outdoor seating area offers stunning panoramic views of the surrounding Peak District heather moorlands.

The pub’s idyllic setting and welcoming interiors make it the perfect retreat for walkers, cyclists, and locals, as well as visitors seeking a quintessential Peak District experience. The Peacock caters for up to 130 diners, ensuring plenty of space to enjoy its cosy atmosphere.

The Peacock offers a menu crafted by Raymond Blanc-trained Executive Chef Adrian Gagea, focusing on seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms, heritage brewers, and artisan producers. Combining pub classics with global influences, the menu is thoughtfully designed to cater to a range of tastes and dietary needs. Because everything is made to order, most dishes can be adapted to be gluten-free, and there are numerous vegetarian and vegan options available. This commitment to inclusivity ensures every guest can enjoy a meal tailored to their preferences.

