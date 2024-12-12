The government’s new preliminary performance figures for state-funded secondary schools were released on Thursday, December 5, following delays caused by ‘quality issues’.

The data include 2024 Progress 8 scores, which are based on the GCSE results and other student achievements. The scores are a way to measure the progress that pupils have made from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4 when they sit their GCSE exams.

The list below includes all Derbyshire secondary schools which achieved Progress 8 scores ‘well above’, ‘above’ or ‘average’ when compared to national results. We also looked at the number of KS4 pupils in each school as well as their most recent Ofsted inspections.

These figures are preliminary - meaning minor adjustments might still be made.

1 . Best performing Derbyshire secondary schools in 2024 The Progress 8 scores released at the end of last week, show the best-performing secondaries across Derbyshire.

2 . St Mary's Catholic High School, Upper Newbold St Mary's Catholic High School in Upper Newbold, with 204 students at the end of Key Stage 4 (KS4) takes the first place in Derbyshire this year. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an impressive Progress 8 Score of 0.5 placing it in the 'well above average' band. The Chesterfield school was given an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating in June 2024.

3 . The Ecclesbourne School, Duffield The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield, with 238 students at the end of KS4, scored 0.41 above the average, taking second place in the county. The result has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. The school holds a 'good' Ofsted rating following an inspection in September last year.

4 . Outwood Academy Newbold Outwood Academy Newbold on Highfield Lane in Chesterfield, with 182 students at the end of KS4, scored 0.38 taking third place. The result has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. The school received a 'good' rating following an Ofsted inspection in November 2022.