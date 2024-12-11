Two Derbyshire pubs with one star hygiene rating - among 19 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

If a venue is given a rating of one, ‘major improvement’ is necessary, a score of two means ‘some improvement’ is necessary, while three suggests hygiene standards are ‘generally satisfactory’.

A rating of four-out-of-five means that ‘hygiene standards are good’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from two one-star venues, through two-star ratings to five-star restaurants and pubs.

Latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more.

Long Barn, Barlow Woodseats Hall - five-star hygiene rating Long Barn at Barlow Woodseats Hall on Johnnygate Lane in Barlow received a five-out-of-five rating on December 5.

Mount Gurkha Village, Tibshelf - five-star hygiene rating Mount Gurkha Village, a takeaway at White Hart Inn on Mansfield Road, Tibshelf, was given the maximum score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.