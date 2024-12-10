Derbyshire has a rich and storied history, and is home to some of the country’s most beautiful countryside – meaning unique attractions and landmarks can be found in every corner of the county.

We have compiled a list of some of the most unique places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the winter or festive season – which could not be mirrored in other parts of the country.

How many of these places have you visited – and are there any unique Derbyshire experiences you think should be added to our list?

1 . Unique attractions These are some of the most unique attractions to visit across the county this winter.

2 . Visit the UK's first national park The Peak District National Park was founded in 1951, making it the first of the UK's national parks and securing its unique place in the country's history.

3 . Take in a key part of the country's railway history Barrow Hill Roundhouse is the last surviving railway roundhouse in the UK with an operational turntable - making it a perfect place to visit for rail enthusiasts.