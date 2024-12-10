Derbyshire has a rich and storied history, and is home to some of the country’s most beautiful countryside – meaning unique attractions and landmarks can be found in every corner of the county.
We have compiled a list of some of the most unique places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the winter or festive season – which could not be mirrored in other parts of the country.
How many of these places have you visited – and are there any unique Derbyshire experiences you think should be added to our list?
1. Unique attractions
These are some of the most unique attractions to visit across the county this winter.
2. Visit the UK’s first national park
The Peak District National Park was founded in 1951, making it the first of the UK’s national parks and securing its unique place in the country’s history. Photo: RKH
3. Take in a key part of the country’s railway history
Barrow Hill Roundhouse is the last surviving railway roundhouse in the UK with an operational turntable - making it a perfect place to visit for rail enthusiasts. Photo: Rachel Atkins
4. Visit the ‘Dambusters’ training site
The RAF's 617 Squadron, who carried out the famous ‘Dambusters Raid’ on the Ruhr Valley in 1943, trained for their mission in the skies over the Derwent Dam - making this a unique place to visit for any history buffs with an interest in the Second World War. Photo: Johnston Press