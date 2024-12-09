Board & Bean is a new board game cafe, which opened its doors for the first time at the start of this month on New Beetwell Street.
The Derbyshire Times was invited for a first look at the latest business to launch in the town centre – and these pictures show customers what is on offer at Board & Bean.
1. Chesterfield residents launch new business in their hometown
The team behind the venture are John McAssey, Clinton Peters (both pictured here) and Andrew Yates – all of whom are from Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Aiming to create a unique social space
John said: “We all grew up in Chesterfield - I went to Chesterfield College and worked there after finishing college. We play a lot of board games, and we got to the point where we wanted a place of our own, and for others to come as well. These guys have been working on it for several months - we wanted to do something in Chesterfield if we could, and it was lucky that the old Vintage Tearooms at H&F cafe was available.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chesterfield’s first board game cafe
John said: “We are thrilled to be opening Chesterfield's first board game cafe, and are overwhelmed at the positivity received when we first announced this a couple of months ago. The people of Chesterfield and surrounding areas have put their trust in us, with many becoming members early to help support our project. We have made an inclusive space for all to come and enjoy, relax and socialise.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Team effort to renovate the building
John said that Andy, a talented woodworker and developer, and Clint - a builder by trade - were integral in renovating the building and bringing the cafe to life. Photo: Brian Eyre