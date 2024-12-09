Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are a paradise for pub lovers – with plenty of traditional boozers located across the county.

To find the best old-school pubs in the area, the Derbyshire Times searched Google reviews to see which pubs were labelled as “traditional” by the people that know best – their customers.

The full list can be found below – and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order. Will you be visiting any of these traditional venues ahead of Christmas?

Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 1,000 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a "lovely traditional pub."

The Church Inn, Darley Dale The Church Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 114 Google reviews - and was labelled a "fabulous traditional pub."