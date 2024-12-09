A Derbyshire pub will close its doors later this week – with a tenfold rise in electricity bills leaving it “unsustainable” for the landlords to keep running the venue.

The Miners Arms pub in Brassington will close down tomorrow (Tuesday, December 10), with the landlords of the venue explaining that their electricity bills had risen tenfold – leaving it “unsustainable” to keep the doors open.

In a social media post, a spokesperson for the pub said: “Just to let everyone know, our last night at the pub will be this Tuesday night –we close the doors that night.

“The only reason we are closing is because our electricity bill went from £400 a month to £4,000 a month. There is no other reason as to this, which has made the pub become unsustainable.

“We would just like to thank everyone that has been on this three year journey with us – we have enjoyed every day and would like to send out heartfelt thanks to you all.”

The pub was popular with customers, having earned a 4.5/5 rating based on 205 Google reviews – with visitors praising the venue’s “good selection of beers” and “lovely food.”