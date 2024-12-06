Police operation to tackle county lines drug dealers in Chesterfield leads to 17 arrests

Five people have been charged and 17 arrested as part of a week-long operation targeting county lines drug dealers in Chesterfield.

Police forces from across the UK took part in County Lines Intensification Week from November 25 – December 1, with the aim of disrupting the activity of drug networks that target and exploit the most vulnerable members of society.

During the week Derbyshire officers - led by the force’s Exploitation Team - disrupted several drug networks and seized thousands of pounds of cash and class A drugs.

Four warrants were carried out across South Yorkshire and Chesterfield and four people were charged with conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine – along with possession of criminal property. One person was additionally charged with possession of a firearm.

A total of 17 arrests were made across Chesterfield and South Yorkshire.

A fifth person was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, in an unrelated incident earlier in the week, after being stopped by officers in Chesterfield.

Crack cocaine, cocaine, and heroin with a total potential combined street value of £35,000 was seized. Officers also recovered more than £4,000 in cash, an imitation firearm, bladed articles, 23 mobile phones, and multiple SIM cards.

Officers carried out 13 ‘cuckooing’ and vulnerability checks, and safeguarded six adults and eight children who were believed to have been exploited by county lines drug dealing gangs.

Safer Neighbourhood and Youth Engagement Teams carried out patrols and leaflet drops in hotspot areas, carried out presentations in schools and visited businesses to raise awareness and see if they could spot the signs of exploitation.

Detective Inspector Kane Martin, of the Child Exploitation team, said: “As a result of our action during County Lines Intensification Week, thousands of pounds worth of drugs have been removed from the market and potentially dangerous weapons taken off the streets – as well as several dedicated County Lines which have brought misery to communities of Derbyshire.

“Our work to disrupt county lines in Derbyshire continues throughout the year, but during these national weeks of action we intensify our work with partnership agencies and other police forces to target these organised networks and raise awareness of the issues locally.

“The issue brings so much misery to our communities, and some of our more vulnerable members are often preyed upon by others who exploit them for their own criminal gain.

“I hope that our residents are reassured by our ongoing efforts and ongoing work and would encourage people to continue to provide their support by reporting any suspicious activity or information about suspected illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood.”