Derbyshire Rich List 2024: The richest business owners in Derbyshire and much they're worth

Insider media have published their annual list of the richest business owners based in the Midlands.
The Midlands region is proving to be a highly competitive for businesses owners which has seen many of Derbyshire wealthiest individuals and families slip out of this years top 50 richest list.
There have been no new business owners based in Derbsyhire joining the list this year. Several Derbyshire business owners have dropped out of the top 50 including Neil Morgan and family, Alastair Campbell and family and Tom Hartley.
Here’s the rundown of those that made the cut this year:
1. 2. John Bloor
John Bloor has maintained his worth £3.5 billion in 2024. His business, Bloor Holdings, owns both Bloor Homes and Triumph Motorcycles. He lives in Swadlincote. Triumphworld Chesterfield is based at Brimington Road North in Old Whittington. Photo: Google
2. 3. David Clowes
David Clowes, owner of Derby County and Derbyshire-based Clowes Developments, is worth £325 million. A decrease of £5 million from last year. Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. 4. Mel Morris
Melvyn Morris CBE is an English businessman and former Derby County FC chairman. As a web entrepreneur, Morris gained a large part of his fortune through his successful startup investment in King. He was born in Littleover. He is worth £312 million in 2024, no change from the previous year. Photo: Stu Foster
4. 5. Harold Martin and family
Harold Martin and family, of HW Martin based in Alfreton is worth £291 million, a rise of £15 million in 2023. Photo: Google
