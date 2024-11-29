Owner of Shirebrook-based Sports Direct and Newcastle United, Mike Ashley, has seen his wealth decrease by 34 million in 2024. Ashley's wealth stands at £3828 million in 2024. He stands at number 3 in the Midlands Rich List.Owner of Shirebrook-based Sports Direct and Newcastle United, Mike Ashley, has seen his wealth decrease by 34 million in 2024. Ashley's wealth stands at £3828 million in 2024. He stands at number 3 in the Midlands Rich List.
Derbyshire Rich List 2024: The richest business owners in Derbyshire and much they're worth

By Bailey Greenfield
Published 29th Nov 2024, 15:32 BST
This years Midlands rich list has revealed the richest business owners from or based in Derbyshire

Insider media have published their annual list of the richest business owners based in the Midlands.

The Midlands region is proving to be a highly competitive for businesses owners which has seen many of Derbyshire wealthiest individuals and families slip out of this years top 50 richest list.

There have been no new business owners based in Derbsyhire joining the list this year. Several Derbyshire business owners have dropped out of the top 50 including Neil Morgan and family, Alastair Campbell and family and Tom Hartley.

Here’s the rundown of those that made the cut this year:

John Bloor has maintained his worth £3.5 billion in 2024. His business, Bloor Holdings, owns both Bloor Homes and Triumph Motorcycles. He lives in Swadlincote. Triumphworld Chesterfield is based at Brimington Road North in Old Whittington.

John Bloor has maintained his worth £3.5 billion in 2024. His business, Bloor Holdings, owns both Bloor Homes and Triumph Motorcycles. He lives in Swadlincote. Triumphworld Chesterfield is based at Brimington Road North in Old Whittington.

David Clowes, owner of Derby County and Derbyshire-based Clowes Developments, is worth £325 million. A decrease of £5 million from last year.

David Clowes, owner of Derby County and Derbyshire-based Clowes Developments, is worth £325 million. A decrease of £5 million from last year.

Melvyn Morris CBE is an English businessman and former Derby County FC chairman. As a web entrepreneur, Morris gained a large part of his fortune through his successful startup investment in King. He was born in Littleover. He is worth £312 million in 2024, no change from the previous year.

Melvyn Morris CBE is an English businessman and former Derby County FC chairman. As a web entrepreneur, Morris gained a large part of his fortune through his successful startup investment in King. He was born in Littleover. He is worth £312 million in 2024, no change from the previous year.

Harold Martin and family, of HW Martin based in Alfreton is worth £291 million, a rise of £15 million in 2023.

Harold Martin and family, of HW Martin based in Alfreton is worth £291 million, a rise of £15 million in 2023.

