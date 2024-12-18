Derbyshire mansion on the market for £3.5million has outdoor swimming pool, a lake and a woodland in extensive grounds

Situated on the edge of the most southerly village in the county, The Old Hall on Church Street, Netherseal, near Swadlincote is surrounded by 14.75 acres of grounds which contain a swimming pool, a lake, a woodland and an outdoor kitchen.

Parts of the Grade II listed house date back to 1642 and there are captivating period features throughout. There is a grand Edwardian staircase, numerous fine fireplaces and several panelled rooms including an exceptional 19th century linenfold panelling in the dining room. A family room boasts beamed ceilings and leaded windows.

With five reception rooms, nine bedrooms and six bathrooms, the spacious property is the perfect place for hosting guests.

In addition to the main accommodation, there is a self-contained flat which is ideal for dependent relatives or staff.

This distinguished period house has all the amenities of a high quality modern home after being comprehensively renovated in recent years.

Built on the site of a Norman castle, The Old Hall was originally a manor house founded in the 12th century. Monks from the Cistercian Abbey of Merevale were custodians of the original manor house and created two ponds in the garden to supply a brewery that they had built.

A previous owner, Edward Manners, was co-proprietor of Burton Brewery and his wife Alice imported African plants from her travels to create a vibrant garden at the hall almost 100 years ago – remains of which can still be seen today.

During the Second World War the hall housed children who had been evacuated from London.

The lawns of the hall were used for the local school sports day and village galas for many years. The village fire engine was also kept on site.

The Old Hall is being offered for sale for the first time in nearly 14 years. For more details contact Savills on 0115 934 8020.

1 . Bird's-eye view The Old Hall is set in nearly 15 acres of grounds. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Make an entrance There are three staircases in The Old Hall, including a grand Edwardian one. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Period charm Leaded windows, beamed ceilings and an impressive stone fireplace in the family room of this Grade II listed mansion. Photo: Savills Photo Sales