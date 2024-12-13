Fantastic photos show Derbyshire towns and villages buried in snow when winters gripped in decades gone by

By Brian Eyre
Published 13th Dec 2024, 14:34 BST
With no sign of a white Christmas forecast for Derbyshire, we have dug out a great selection of wintry pictures for you to enjoy.

These photos show how Derbyshire has faired with snow down the years – from the harsh winters of years gone by with roads buried under huge mounds of snow, to more the more recent treacherous winters.

Church Street Ripley during a blizzard, January 25th 1979

1. Blizzard 1979

Church Street Ripley during a blizzard, January 25th 1979 Photo: george eyre

New Square Chesterfield, looking towards West Bars 1994

2. New Square

New Square Chesterfield, looking towards West Bars 1994 Photo: Derbyshire Times

New Square Chesterfield, looking towards the Market Hall 1994.

3. New Square

New Square Chesterfield, looking towards the Market Hall 1994. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Snowing in Belper.

4. Belper

Snowing in Belper. Photo: Brian Eyre

