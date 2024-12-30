1980s Derbyshire: 49 nostalgic black and white photos bring back memories of Derbyshire in the 1980s - including Chesterfield, Alfreton and the American Adventure

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 5th Dec 2024, 14:29 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 10:59 GMT
This great collection of black and white photos from our archives show a selection of events and street scenes from the 1980s.

From protests to carnivals to long lost pubs, hotels and nostalgic street scenes – this collection paints an evocative picture of a turbulent decade in the county.

In Derbyshire the miners' strike was a major industrial dispute involving thousands of miners and their trade union against the Conservative government and then prime minister Margaret Thatcher. The strike was a defining moment in the history of British coal mining.

The 80s was also a key time for charity fundraising with the 1980s Ethiopia famine leading to the formation of several charities and fundraising events, including Band Aid and Live Aid.

Comic Relief was also launched with schools and residents taking part in activities for Red Nose Day.

Other notable events in Derbyshire included the demolition of Horns Bridge in Chesterfield and the popular America Adeventure theme park opening.

A busy High Street in Chesterfield, 1981.

1. High Street

A busy High Street in Chesterfield, 1981. Photo: Sheffield Star

A procession of old buses along Sheffield Road, in Chesterfield in 1980.

2. Sheffield Road

A procession of old buses along Sheffield Road, in Chesterfield in 1980. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Pye Hill Colliery and pipeyard in the 1980's.

3. Pye Hill

Pye Hill Colliery and pipeyard in the 1980's. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield, looking from town centre in the 1980's.

4. Chatsworth Road

Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield, looking from town centre in the 1980's. Photo: Derbyshire Times

