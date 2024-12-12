Peak District breakfast: 46 of the best places for a full English or cooked breakfast across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect to visit on your next day trip over the Christmas season

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 10:54 BST
These are some of the most popular spots for a cooked breakfast or full English across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect to visit on a day out this festive season.

Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day – and there is little more satisfying than finding the best local cafe to start your morning off with a delicious full English.

If you’re looking to explore the plentiful options across the county for a cooked breakfast over the festive season, these are 46 cafes, bistros and restaurants with the best ratings – according to Google reviews.

READ THIS: The 16 most desirable places to live across Derbyshire and the Peak District have been revealed

All information was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best places for a cooked breakfast across the county.

1. Best breakfast spots

These are some of the best places for a cooked breakfast across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This cafe has a 4.6/5 rating based on 366 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “lovely staff” and “beautiful breakfasts.”

2. The Old Smithy, Chapel Hill, Beeley

This cafe has a 4.6/5 rating based on 366 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “lovely staff” and “beautiful breakfasts.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 938 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.”

3. Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 938 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 362 Google reviews, and was described as a “great place to have a full English.”

4. Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 362 Google reviews, and was described as a “great place to have a full English.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireChesterfieldGoogle
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice