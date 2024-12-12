Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day – and there is little more satisfying than finding the best local cafe to start your morning off with a delicious full English.

If you’re looking to explore the plentiful options across the county for a cooked breakfast over the festive season, these are 46 cafes, bistros and restaurants with the best ratings – according to Google reviews.

All information was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Best breakfast spots These are some of the best places for a cooked breakfast across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . The Old Smithy, Chapel Hill, Beeley This cafe has a 4.6/5 rating based on 366 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “lovely staff” and “beautiful breakfasts.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 938 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google Photo Sales