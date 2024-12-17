New Aldi supermarket planned for a disused quarry on the outskirts of Derbyshire town could create 50 jobs

A new Aldi discount supermarket planned for a disused quarry on the outskirts of a Derbyshire town could create 50 jobs.

Aldi has submitted its plans for a new supermarket in the former Harveydale Quarry in Dale Road, Matlock.

The site is currently occupied by the former Derbyshire County Council offices in John Hadfield House, which it has vacated, along with an MOT garage.

The planned Matlock Aldi in Harveydale Quarry.

These buildings would be demolished to make way for the new supermarket and its car park.

If approved by Derbyshire Dales District Council the new Aldi will cover a smaller footprint (1,864 square metres, down from 2,424) than the current array of buildings, provide 92 car parking spaces, along with six disability spots, seven parent and child spaces and four electric vehicle charging spots.

The application also says the scheme would create 50 new jobs.

A document filed by the supermarket giant, which has 9,000 stores worldwide says: “An Aldi store is a modest scale supermarket often fulfilling a neighbourhood shopping role as well as attracting customers from the surrounding area.

“Aldi’s customers generally use other shops and stores alongside Aldi in order to fulfil their grocery shopping and local service needs. Aldi is, therefore, complementary to the existing pattern of trading both in existing local/city centre shopping areas.”

A further document details: “We have concluded that the proposed development will use previously developed land that has been underutilised for over four years, which is conveniently located at the edge of Matlock town centre and comfortably within the envelope of the town’s defined settlement boundary.

“The location is highly suitable for a proposed commercial use, and given the absence of a discount food retailer in the wider Matlock area, it is considered that site represents an ideal opportunity for Aldi to deliver a foodstore for the town.

“We have demonstrated that the proposal will not give rise to significant adverse impacts on the vitality and viability of existing centres, or on planned investment in centres.

“Similarly, we have demonstrated that there are no sequentially preferable sites available or suitable to accommodate the development (both in retail and flood risk terms).

“We have demonstrated that the proposal is well-designed and will deliver a modern, high-quality building on the site, in place of the tired-looking buildings currently there.

“This will deliver enhancements to the Conservation Area and will not impact on the setting of the nearby listed building.

“The proposed demolition of John Hadfield House is not considered contentious by virtue of it being a mid-20th century building of no obvious architectural or design merit, nor of it being a general character and appearance which supports the local identity of the town or wider district.”

A decision will be made by the district council in the next few months.