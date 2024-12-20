Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required.’

If a venue is given a rating of one, ‘major improvement’ is necessary, a score of two means ‘some improvement’ is necessary, while three suggests hygiene standards are ‘generally satisfactory’. A rating of four-out-of-five means that ‘hygiene standards are good’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from two one-star takeaway, through four-star restaurants to venues celebrating a five-out-of-five hygiene scores at the end of 2024.

Latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more.

Sandwich Guy, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating Sandwich Guy at Station Road in Brimington, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 5 - it's a great score for the takeaway which had previously held a two-star hygiene rating.

The New Inn Buxton - five-star hygiene rating The New Inn at the Market Place in Buxton was rated on December 3 and received a five-star hygiene score.