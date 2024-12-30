Met offfice issues snow weather alert for Derbyshire as temperatures set to plummet

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 30th Dec 2024, 08:02 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 09:16 GMT
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for snow in Derbyshire this week, warning of possible travel disruption and power cuts.

The warning, which runs from 9am on Wednesday, January 1, to 3am on Thursday, January 2, is in place as forecasters say heavy and persistent snow may bring disruption on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

The Met Office says here is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected and there is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

There is also a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

The Met Office has issued a weather aert for snow in Derbyshire this week

The Met Office said: “A band of rain in association with a deep low pressure system moving in from the west pushes east on Wednesday. This is likely to turn to snow as it moves into cold air across the northern half of the UK. 2-5 cm and locally nearer 10 cm of snow accumulations are possible widely, with 10-15 cm and locally 20-25 cm over hills with significant drifting due to strong winds.

People cope better when they have prepared in advance for the risk of power cuts or being cut off from services and amenities due to the snow. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.”

After a mild weekend,with temperatures in double figures, a cold snap is set to hit Derbyshire in the new year, with temperatures as low as -3c in Chesterfield on Thursday.

