33 incredible black and white retro images to take you back to Derbyshire in the 1970s

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 4th Dec 2024, 16:20 BST
It was the decade of the bell bottoms, an energy crisis and a financial crash – but what was life like in Derbyshire during the seventies?

We have delved into our archives to bring you these great images – which include Chesterfield Market Place railway station being demolished in 1973.

Black and white photos capture how much life has changed down the decades.

Great pictures show scenes streets, events and people captured by photographers of the day.

Mrs Margaret Andrews reads to children at the Eagle Youth Club, Newbold ,Chesterfield, during a play scheme, August 9th 1971

1. Eagle Youth Club

Mrs Margaret Andrews reads to children at the Eagle Youth Club, Newbold ,Chesterfield, during a play scheme, August 9th 1971 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

A 20 ton saddle tank engine was transported through the tiny village of Riber, near Matlock, to the Riber Fauna Reserve, and our picture shows co-owner Peter Bell and his 18-month-old son Marcus taking a loook at the engine on its arrival, on July 7, 1970.

2. Riber Castle

A 20 ton saddle tank engine was transported through the tiny village of Riber, near Matlock, to the Riber Fauna Reserve, and our picture shows co-owner Peter Bell and his 18-month-old son Marcus taking a loook at the engine on its arrival, on July 7, 1970. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Snake Pass, Derbyshire, June 1970

3. The Snake Pass

The Snake Pass, Derbyshire, June 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Staveley Rockers Motor Cycle Club was looking for a new headquarters in November 1970. Pictured at Carpenter Avenue, Mastin Moor.

4. The Staveley Rockers Motor Cycle Club

The Staveley Rockers Motor Cycle Club was looking for a new headquarters in November 1970. Pictured at Carpenter Avenue, Mastin Moor. Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

