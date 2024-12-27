37 businesses that have launched across Chesterfield and Derbyshire in 2024 – including pubs, restaurants, shops and more

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Dec 2024, 15:30 GMT
A number of shops, restaurants, takeaways and cafés have opened their doors to customers in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last twelve months.

Chesterfield and Derbyshire have plenty of great places to eat and shop – and there have been dozens of new additions over the last 12 months.

As 2024 comes to an end, we have put together a list of some popular venues which opened their doors across the county this year.

From shops, through restaurants and cafés to pubs – here are 37 newly launched Derbyshire businesses.

From shops, through restaurants and cafés to pubs – here are 37 businesses launched Derbyshire in 2024.

1. 37 businesses launched across Chesterfield and Derbyshire in 2024

From shops, through restaurants and cafés to pubs – here are 37 businesses launched Derbyshire in 2024. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
Smyths Toys Superstores launched its latest outlet at the Wheatbridge Retail Park, near Chatsworth Road, in March. Parents with young children flocked to the opening of Chesterfield’s new toy superstore which was celebrating its launch with a four-day party.

2. Smyths, Chesterfield

Smyths Toys Superstores launched its latest outlet at the Wheatbridge Retail Park, near Chatsworth Road, in March. Parents with young children flocked to the opening of Chesterfield’s new toy superstore which was celebrating its launch with a four-day party. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
RABONA Sports Bar & Cantina opened its doors on Dale Road in April - taking over the building formerly occupied by the Pointing Dogs pub.

3. RABONA, Matlock

RABONA Sports Bar & Cantina opened its doors on Dale Road in April - taking over the building formerly occupied by the Pointing Dogs pub. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Hotpod Yoga Chesterfield, the first new tenant at the redeveloped Co-op site on Elder Way, opened its doors in April.

4. Hotpod Yoga, Chesterfield

Hotpod Yoga Chesterfield, the first new tenant at the redeveloped Co-op site on Elder Way, opened its doors in April. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice