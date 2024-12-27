Chesterfield and Derbyshire have plenty of great places to eat and shop – and there have been dozens of new additions over the last 12 months.
As 2024 comes to an end, we have put together a list of some popular venues which opened their doors across the county this year.
From shops, through restaurants and cafés to pubs – here are 37 newly launched Derbyshire businesses.
2. Smyths, Chesterfield
Smyths Toys Superstores launched its latest outlet at the Wheatbridge Retail Park, near Chatsworth Road, in March. Parents with young children flocked to the opening of Chesterfield’s new toy superstore which was celebrating its launch with a four-day party. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. RABONA, Matlock
RABONA Sports Bar & Cantina opened its doors on Dale Road in April - taking over the building formerly occupied by the Pointing Dogs pub. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Hotpod Yoga, Chesterfield
Hotpod Yoga Chesterfield, the first new tenant at the redeveloped Co-op site on Elder Way, opened its doors in April. Photo: Brian Eyre
