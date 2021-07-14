Chesterfield hairdresser salon to be closed for almost two months after fire
A Chesterfield hairdressers will now be shut for the next two months after a fire broke out yesterday afternoon causing significant damage to the property.
The blaze started in Arkadia Too on Allendale Road in Wingerworth at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, July 13 due to an electrical fault.
Business owner Rowan Adlington who also runs the recently opened vegan cafe Figaro praised Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service for arriving quickly and dealing with the fire in ‘record time’ before it spread to the eatery or the Spar on the same road.
She confirmed that the hair salon will be closed for ‘a month or two’ as it now needs a complete refurbishment following the blaze which caused significant damage to the inside of the building.
Rown said: “It’s crazy how such a small fire can cause so much damage.
"Feels very surreal at the moment but hopefully we’ll be back in business soon.“It’s so sad… just when I thought things were calming down!”