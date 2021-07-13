Cyclist injured following alleged hit and run crash in Derbyshire village

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses after they were called to Ripley Road in Ambergate, near the Hurt Arms at around 7pm on Wednesday, July 7 following reports that a cyclist had been involved in a crash with a white Ford Ranger.

It is alleged that the motorist then drove off along the A6 after the collision.

The cyclist – a man in his 50s – suffered a broken collar bone due to the crash and several passers-by stopped to help him at the scene.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact the force by calling 101 and quoting reference 21*379697.

Residents can also submit information via Facebook, Twitter or through the police website.

Alternatively, reports can be submitted anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.