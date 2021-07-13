Motorist killed in North Derbyshire crash that caused car to end up in ditch

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary were called to the scene on Hague Lane in Renishaw at 10.40am today (Tuesday, July 13) after they received a report that a vehicle had crashed into a ditch.

Police and paramedics attended the incident, which caused the road to be closed for hours this morning, but the driver sadly passed away at the scene.

There were also reports from residents that a helicopter was called to Hague Lane while the casualty was receiving medical assistance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A driver has died following a crash on Hague Lane in Renishaw earlier this morning (Tuesday, July 13).

The road was reopened to motorists by officers at 1.30pm this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called at 10.40am today to a report of a car in a ditch in Hague Lane, Renishaw.

"Officers and paramedics attended but the driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The road was re-opened at 1.30pm.”