Motorist killed in North Derbyshire crash that caused car to end up in ditch
A driver has been killed in a collision in North Derbyshire earlier this morning that saw a car end up in a ditch.
Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary were called to the scene on Hague Lane in Renishaw at 10.40am today (Tuesday, July 13) after they received a report that a vehicle had crashed into a ditch.
Police and paramedics attended the incident, which caused the road to be closed for hours this morning, but the driver sadly passed away at the scene.
There were also reports from residents that a helicopter was called to Hague Lane while the casualty was receiving medical assistance.
The road was reopened to motorists by officers at 1.30pm this afternoon.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called at 10.40am today to a report of a car in a ditch in Hague Lane, Renishaw.
"Officers and paramedics attended but the driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"The road was re-opened at 1.30pm.”