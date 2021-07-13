Driver tested positive for cannabis after losing control and crashing car on busy Derbyshire A road

Derbyshire police have arrested a driver who lost control and overturned their vehicle onto its roof, while under the influence of drugs.

By Lizzie Day
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 1:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 2:01 pm

Officers from the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit were called to the A619 in Baslow yesterday morning (Monday, July 12) after they received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision.

The motorist, who later tested positive for cannabis, lost control and crashed their car which then overturned onto its roof.

Police arrested the driver at the scene and enquiries into the crash remain ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

North Derbyshire police release image of wanted 'handy man' reported for offering garden services to residents

Reckless Derbyshire driver leapt out of moving BMW to escape police

Derbyshire police to hold live chat to answer resident's questions about abuse

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

A car was left overturned following a collision on A619 in Baslow yesterday (Monday, July 12).
A car was left overturned following a collision on A619 in Baslow yesterday (Monday, July 12).