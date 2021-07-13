Driver tested positive for cannabis after losing control and crashing car on busy Derbyshire A road

Officers from the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit were called to the A619 in Baslow yesterday morning (Monday, July 12) after they received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision.

The motorist, who later tested positive for cannabis, lost control and crashed their car which then overturned onto its roof.

Police arrested the driver at the scene and enquiries into the crash remain ongoing.

