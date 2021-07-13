North Derbyshire police release image of wanted 'handy man' reported for offering garden services to residents

The man who was wearing hi-vis clothing in the image published by Dronfield Police Safer Neighourhood Team (SNT) was allegedly involved in two incidents in the town.

He reportedly offered local residents garden and handy man services and was reported to officers.

The first incident occurred on Thirlmere Drive in Dronfield at around 1pm on Friday, July 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are attempting to trace the man pictured above, after he is wanted in connection with offering residents garden and handy man services in Dronfield.

Anyone who has any information should call police on 101, referencing 21*370534.

While the other incident allegedly took place at around 11.30pm to 12.30pm on Balmoral Crescent in Dronfield Woodhouse on Friday, July 9.

If you saw anything that could help officers, call 101 and quote reference 21*389619.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV footage of the incidents.

If you captured what happened, email PCSO Jonathan Flower via [email protected] and include the relevant reference number.