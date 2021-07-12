Police were called to reports that a man was found injured in Eyre’s Garden at around 12.40pm on Sunday, July 4.

Bryon Griffin, from East Leake, Loughborough, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre where he passed away following a single stab wound.

A fourth man has now been charged with the alleged murder of the 22-year-old man following a disturbance in Ilkeston.

Byron Griffin, 22, was found with a single stab wound in Ilkeston and later died in hospital.

Officers, who previously said they were not able to name the three men who had already been charged with Bryon’s murder, have now been identified as Dylan Geary, 21; Daniel Lewsley, 32, and Grant James Masterson, 29, all of Ilkeston.

Jordan Fairbrother, 26, of Swadlincote who was arrested on Saturday, July 10, has been charged with the same offence.

All four men have been remanded in custody according to the force.

Officers have said they are no longer looking for anyone else in connection with the murder.

However, police are still keen to hear from anyone with information, in particular any drivers with dashcam that were driving on Cotmanhay Road between Charlotte Street and Awsworth Road on July 4 between 11am and 3.30pm.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 or send them a message on Facebook, Twitter, or via their website including reference 21*372467.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.