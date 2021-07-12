Drunk spat on policeman’s cheek during arrest at Chesterfield’s Donut car park

David Dixon’s spit landed on the officer’s cheek as he tried to bring the foul-mouthed boozer under control while shocked members of the public looked on.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard how during the June 27 incident police were called by “concerned” CCTV operators.

Prosecutor Emma Cornell described how as officers approached him Dixon - slurring and unsteady on his feet - shouted “what the f*** do you want?”.

Police used pepper spray on Dixon to get him into handcuffs however he then “put his head back and spat directly” at an officer.

The defendant, of Fairview Road, Dronfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly and assault by beating an emergency worker.

Solicitor Karl Meakin said Dixon had “significant mental health issues” and come to court with a “cocktail” of medications.

His case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.