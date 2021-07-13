Reckless Derbyshire driver leapt out of moving BMW to escape police

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Benjamin Tarry, 28, was seen overtaking a Focus Sport he was travelling in convoy with into oncoming traffic at the crest of a hill - miraculously injuring no other motorists.

Derby Crown Court heard how around midnight on December 22 last year Tarry’s BMW - seen “revving and braking harshly” along with the other car - was blue-lighted by police in Somercotes.

However, reckless Tarry accelerated up to 70mph before performing a dangerous right turn into Birchwood Road on the wrong side of the road.

Unbelievably he then threw himself out of the still-moving 1 Series, which crashed into a fence and tree, before landing on the road and escaping through someone’s garden.

Police sent him a notice of prosecution at 1am the same day, having traced him through the vehicle’s registration plate.

Tarry’s partner confirmed he had gone out in the car after having been drinking.

The defendant, of Birchwood Road, Alfreton, admitted dangerous driving.

However Recorder Adrian Reynolds told the court he had “no doubt whatsoever” Tarry had been drinking and “has got away with drink driving as far as I’m concerned”.

Suspending a nine month jail term for two years Recorder Reynolds warned him “people who bolt away from police nine times out of ten go to prison in front of me”.

However, noting the father-of-two’s dependent family would “suffer” if Tarry was jailed, the judge said: “By the very narrowest of margins of going to give you another chance.”

He added: “I have no doubt you drove like that because you were frightened you would be breathalysed and be over the limit.

“The disregard people like you show for other people when they are driving like that from the police is something I take a very serious view of.”

The judge added that there were “a number of people” already in prison for similar offences “because I sent them there”.

Tarry was also banned from driving for 18 months, made to pay a £500 fine and handed 31 days in an accredited programme along with 31 rehabilitation activity sessions.