Heartless thieves steal model airplane of 'significant sentimental value' in Chesterfield shed burglary
Heartless thieves stole a model airplane of ‘significant sentimental value’ along with other items after breaking into a Chesterfield shed last week.
Police are appealing for information after items were taken during a shed break in on Derby Road on Sunday, July 11.
The thieves stole a model airplane which was said to have ‘significant sentimental value’ to the owner and a number of competition motors which were in sealed boxes.
In a post on Facebook, Hasland, Holmebrook and Walton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team posted images of the belongings which were stolen in the burglary last week along with a picture showing what the sealed boxes looked like.
Officers are particularly urging residents from the Derby Road area with CCTV to come forward with information regarding any suspicious activity on July 11.
Anyone who has seen the items or knows of their whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting 21* 388552.