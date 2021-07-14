Heartless thieves steal model airplane of 'significant sentimental value' in Chesterfield shed burglary

Police are appealing for information after items were taken during a shed break in on Derby Road on Sunday, July 11.

The thieves stole a model airplane which was said to have ‘significant sentimental value’ to the owner and a number of competition motors which were in sealed boxes.

In a post on Facebook, Hasland, Holmebrook and Walton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team posted images of the belongings which were stolen in the burglary last week along with a picture showing what the sealed boxes looked like.

A model airplane was stolen from a shed on Derby Road in Chesterfield on Sunday, July 11.

Officers are particularly urging residents from the Derby Road area with CCTV to come forward with information regarding any suspicious activity on July 11.

Anyone who has seen the items or knows of their whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting 21* 388552.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour on July 11 to come forward.

