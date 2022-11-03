Recap: Chesterfield spring FA Cup surprise against Northampton Town
Chesterfield take on Northampton Town in the FA Cup first round today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are third in the National League, while the Cobblers are third in League Two.
The winners of this tie will receive £41,000 in prize money.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Northampton Town: LIVE UPDATES
- FT Chesterfield 1 v 0 Northampton Town (3pm KO)
- Armando Dobra scores great winner on 14 minutes
- Chesterfield progress to FA Cup second round
- Spireites 3rd in National League; Cobblers 3rd in League Two
- (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Chadwick, Horton, Sheckleford, Akinola, Cooper, Clarke, Uchegbulam, Gyasi, Tshimanga.
- Spireites unchanged from win against Gateshead
The big talking points
'Wizard' - what we learned from Chesterfield's FA Cup win against Northampton
Chesterfield are in the hat for the FA Cup second round after beating Northampton Town 1-0.
Opposition view
'Disappointed' Northampton Town boss says they 'gifted' Chesterfield the winner
‘Disappointed’ Northampton Town manager Jon Brady said they ‘gifted’ Chesterfield the only goal of the game in Saturday’s FA Cup tie.
It would be tasty
'Buzzing' Dobra wants Spireites to draw fierce rivals in next round of FA Cup
‘Buzzing’ Armando Dobra hopes Chesterfield draw fierce rivals Mansfield in the next round of the FA Cup.
'Easier to nail jelly to a wall' - Dobra stars in Blues' brilliant cup win - player ratings
Armando Dobra’s stunning first-half strike was enough for Chesterfield to suprise League Two Northampton Town in the FA Cup first round.
Chesterfield’s FA Cup win against Northampton Town is ‘massive scalp’ - reaction
Chesterfield’s FA Cup win against Northampton Town is a ‘massive scalp’, said assistant manager Danny Webb.
How the action unfolded
Chesterfield upset high-flying League Two Northampton Town in FA Cup - how it happened
Chesterfield upset League Two high-flyers Northampton Town 1-0 to book their place in the FA Cup second round.
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Northampton Town
The Spireites cause an FA Cup upset and go into the hat for Monday’s draw. Dobra’s superb strike wins it. To a man they were outstanding and deserved it.
Cobblers dramatically hit the bar in the last seconds.
Reaction coming up.
Fourth Town sub
Mandeville off, Uchegbulam on. Mandeville has been very good.
Four minutes added
1-0.