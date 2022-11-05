'Buzzing' Armando Dobra wants Chesterfield to draw fierce rivals Mansfield Town in next round of FA Cup
‘Buzzing’ Armando Dobra hopes Chesterfield draw fierce rivals Mansfield in the next round of the FA Cup.
Dobra curled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box in the first-half to send the Spireites through against League Two Northampton Town in the first round.
The Stags are also in the hat after beating Barrow 1-0 away, so there is a slim chance the two clubs could meet.
"I hope we get a big team in the next round," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.
Most Popular
"Maybe we can get Mansfield for the fans and it would be a really good atmosphere.
"I think we deserved the win and I am just happy that we are in the next round.”
The goal was Dobra’s third of the season and he felt overall that it was a ‘deserved’ win for the Blues.
“I am buzzing to get my first goal at the Technique Stadium and I am really happy to be in the next round,” he said.
"We have worked on the press, they (Northampton) have made a mistake, (Liam) Mandeville has found me and I have taken a touch and put it in the top corner.
"I have been working on my shooting so it is good that I have got a goal today.”
He added: "I thought in the first-half we were the better team, we dominated them and could have gone two or three up.
"They have come out strong in the second-half and they are a top side in League Two so it is good to test ourselves against better opposition.
"I thought we nullified their threats, we defended really well as a unit and I thought we deserved the win.”