Dobra curled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box in the first-half to send the Spireites through against League Two Northampton Town in the first round.

The Stags are also in the hat after beating Barrow 1-0 away, so there is a slim chance the two clubs could meet.

"I hope we get a big team in the next round," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

Armando Dobra.

"Maybe we can get Mansfield for the fans and it would be a really good atmosphere.

"I think we deserved the win and I am just happy that we are in the next round.”

The goal was Dobra’s third of the season and he felt overall that it was a ‘deserved’ win for the Blues.

“I am buzzing to get my first goal at the Technique Stadium and I am really happy to be in the next round,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have worked on the press, they (Northampton) have made a mistake, (Liam) Mandeville has found me and I have taken a touch and put it in the top corner.

"I have been working on my shooting so it is good that I have got a goal today.”

He added: "I thought in the first-half we were the better team, we dominated them and could have gone two or three up.

"They have come out strong in the second-half and they are a top side in League Two so it is good to test ourselves against better opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad