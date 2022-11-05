A wonderful first-half strike from Armando Dobra secured the Spireites’ place in the next round after victory over the League Two opponents.

Here are some of the key talking points from the match...

WELL DESERVED

Tom Whelan pictured in action against Northampton Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield only had one shot on target, which was the winner, but they still deserved this victory. Northampton had their chances but at no point did they dominate the game, whereas there were periods where the Spireites did, but their final pass or cross prevented them from creating more clear-cut opportunities. If you did not know which team was from the higher division it would not have been obviously clear that it was the Cobblers. In fact, I think people would have said it was more likely to be the hosts. I think Paul Cook’s men wanted it more. The Blues did not just beat a League Two side, they beat a team who would have been in League One had it not been for a freak result on the final day of last season and up there again in third this term. The gap between the National League and League Two is fairly slim and that showed here.

THE WIZARD

Dobra’s moment of magic was a worthy winning goal as he curled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box. It was his third of the season and first at the Technique Stadium. He started the season on fire and then had an injury setback but he is edging closer to getting back to his best and there were more signs of that on Saturday afternoon. He glided past opposition players like they were not even there. If he stays injury-free for the rest of the season then the Spireites have a matchwinner who could make the difference in tight games.

TO A MAN

To a man Chesterfield were excellent, proven by the number of man of the match contenders suggested by those in attendance. Dobra got the final vote, but you could have put forward a strong case for any of them getting it. Just like over the last two weeks, this was another proper team performance. The unbeaten run stretches to six and Town are now looking more solid defensively with two clean sheets in the last three, which is a big step forward because not long ago they were conceding two a match.

UNCHANGED

The unchanged line-up was a bit of a surprise. Not because any of them deserved to be dropped but because of the fact they go to Wealdstone on Tuesday night. With that mind I thought there might be a few changes but that was not the case. Cook does not like to change a winning team so the same bunch might go again in midweek.

PRIZE MONEY

Chesterfield collected £41,000 in prize money for winning this game which could prove useful when it comes to adding to the squad. Winners of second round ties get £67,000.

THE DRAW

The Spireites are ball number 38 in Monday’s draw, which takes place from 7pm on BBC Two. Mansfield are ball number 40, Sheffield Wednesday are 17 and Portsmouth are 18. Second round ties take place on November 26 which means the home game against Woking will have to be rearranged.

TEAM

