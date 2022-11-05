Dobra curled home after 14 minutes to send the Spireites into round two.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...

Ross Fitzsimons 8

Darren Oldaker in action against Northampton Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.

He only had a couple of routine saves to make but the way he commanded his box in terms of coming for crosses was excellent and his kicking was solid. He is a reassuring presence between the sticks right now. Clean sheet.

Jeff King 7

A bit of a mixed bag. At times he was guilty of probably trying too hard to impress and his final delivery let him down. Paul Cook showed his frustrations with him from the touchline. But on other occasions he was exciting, direct and linked-up well with Mandeville down the right.

Tyrone Williams 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calm and composed. Kept things simple and did the basics well. Made some timely interceptions and was strong in everything that he did. His defensive instincts ensured he cleared away from near the goal-line from Guthrie’s header in the first-half.

Jamie Grimes 8

He was solid. He was dominant in the air, cleared his lines well and made an important close-range block from Pinnock in the second-half. Got beaten once to the ball by Guthrie from a cross but that was about it. Pretty faultless. Him and Williams did not give League Two’s top scorer Hoskins a sniff.

Bailey Clements 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

A strong performance for the left-back who was starting his second successive game. He impressed defensively and was determined throughout. A couple of heavy touches in the first-half but he is still learning.

Mike Jones 8

He was once again very good in front of the back four. The way he sniffs out danger is very impressive and he is a vital cog in this team now.

Liam Mandeville 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excellent. An assist for the goal. Apart from one stray pass in the first-half, he kept hold of the ball well and carried it intelligently. Looks to have got an extra yard of pace from somewhere too!

Darren Oldaker 7

Knitted things together in the middle of the park. Got up and down all afternoon and used the ball well. Slipped in Dobra for a chance in the second-half which he might have done better with.

Tom Whelan 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Started to hit some form now. Battled hard throughout, he was aggressive in his running and worked his socks off. A deserved standing ovation when he was subbed off.

Armando Dobra 9

The matchwinner and a menace throughout. It would have been easier to nail jelly to a wall than to defend against him. Glided past players like they weren’t even there at times. Might have done better with one chance in the second-half. But scored a beauty, curling the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Joe Quigley 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terrific. He led the line effectively all game. He let Northampton’s defenders know what he was about with a really strong aerial challenge early on. From that point on he dominated in the air, held it up well and won the physical battle.

Kabongo Tshimanga 6

Replaced Quigley with just over 20 minutes to go. Had one chance from close-range but he could not turn it home.

Tim Akinola 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Came on for Whelan on 67 minutes. Gave the ball a couple of times early on but grew into the game.

George Cooper N/A

Came on for Dobra for the final seven minutes.

Jesurun Uchegbulam N/A

Advertisement Hide Ad