Chesterfield’s FA Cup win against Northampton Town is ‘massive scalp'

Danny Webb.

Armando Dobra’s brilliant first-half finish on 14 minutes was enough to secure their place in round two.

The Cobblers are third in the division above but the Blues deserved their victory.

"It means everything,” assistant manager Danny Webb told the DT.

"It is a massive scalp. If a team from the National League North beat us it would be like a giant-killing so why is it different?

"This was a chance for everyone to test themselves against an outfit from a league above and I think we matched them and more.

"It is great for the lads to come away knowing that they are capable of playing at that level.

"We have beaten a strong team in the league above and we are all delighted.

"We are not overjoyed by the actual performance but we are pleased with the result and the resilience we showed. They really worked their socks off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To win a game like this you have to go above and beyond and I thought the boys did that today.”

Dobra’s winner lifted the roof off the Technique Stadium in what was a fantastic atmosphere.

"He has been trying so hard and things have not been coming off for him and he has been beating himself up,” Webb said.

"Today we saw glimpses of the Dobs that the gaffer and Gary (Roberts) know what he can do from his Ipswich days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He gets supporters off their seats and when he cut in I thought ‘go on, put the cherry on the cake’ and he did that.

"He was excellent and I am glad he got that goal.”

There was almost late heartbreak as the Cobblers hit the woodwork in the final seconds and then Mitch Pinnock blasted the rebound over.

Webb said: "He has probably got the best left foot in the league above so of all the people you did not want it to fall to him. Hopefully that was our little bit of luck for the day (that it did not go in).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw for the next round takes place on Monday from 7pm on BBC Two.