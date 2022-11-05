Armando Dobra curled a shot into the top corner after the Cobblers gave away possession deep inside their own half after 14 minutes.

It turned out to be the wnner and it was enough to send the Spireites into the FA Cup second round at the expense of their League Two opponents.

“We are hugely disappointed,” Brady told Northampton’s official club website.

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady.

“We wanted a cup run and their goal came from our mistake.

"Chesterfield are a good side but they only had one shot on target which we gifted them. It’s too easy to score against us at the moment and that’s not usually us.”

Brady also blamed a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal for their defeat.

“We had five really good chances but we didn’t put them away and unfortunately we are on the wrong end of a cup tie today,” he explained.

“The travelling fans were brilliant and I’m really disappointed we couldn’t reward them with anything.“From our standards we’ve set it wasn’t good enough and we will work tirelessly to get things right. We’ve got things we need to work on and we know individually and collectively we need to be better."