Local consortium "doing everything it can" to buy Chesterfield FC and is "hopeful" deal can be agreed

A local consortium is "doing everything it can" to buy Chesterfield FC and is "hopeful" a deal can be agreed.

The DT first reported that a local consortium was set to have takeover talks with the club in October.

A spokesperson for the group has stressed that talks have not broken down with the club and that a "figure is virtually as good as agreed".

"We are doing everything we can to complete a takeover of Chesterfield Football Club and we are hopeful a deal can be agreed," the spokesperson said.

"The future of the club is paramount to us.

"We can't change the quality on the pitch overnight and nor do we have a magic wand, but we will do everything we can to bring success back to Chesterfield Football Club over a period of time.

"The club would not be run by one person who dictates all, the responsibilities will be shared.

"There are no ex-directors involved within my consortium.

"Dave Allen is very much wanting to sell and is not demanding anywhere near his investment.

"Ashley Carson is providing all the information and answers to any questions willingly and there are no obstacles or restrictions in place."

Mr Allen, the club's owner, first invested in Chesterfield FC in 2009 and became chairman in 2012.

However, he resigned as chairman in November 2016 saying he "never intended to become chairman" and that he had only planned to be an investor before selling the club on.

In February 2017 Mr Allen confirmed that he was looking to sell the club.

After the club was relegated to the National League in 2018, Mr Allen said he would only sell the club when it got back into the Football League.

After finishing 15th in the National League season, a return to League Two looks very unlikely after they dropped into the relegation zone last night following a 5-1 thrashing by Hartlepool United.

After the game boss John Sheridan said he is "not going anywhere".

Sheridan is set to meet with Mr Allen and Mr Carson this week to discuss player incomings and outgoings.

A new strength and conditioning will be appointed after the club parted company with Rob Coleman today.