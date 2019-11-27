Chesterfield FC 'part company' with backroom staff member

Chesterfield FC have 'parted company' with strength and conditioning coach Rob Coleman.

A club statement this morning read: "The club would like to thank Rob for his services and wish him all the very best for the future.

"A new addition to the backroom staff will be announced in due course."

