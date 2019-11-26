Under-fire Chesterfield boss John Sheridan insists he is not "going anywhere" and will "keep fighting"

Under-fire Chesterfield boss John Sheridan insists he is "going nowhere" and will "keep fighting" after an embarrassing 5-1 thumping at home to Hartlepool United.

The Spireites have now lost three consecutive National League games and have dropped into the relegation zone.

There were chants of "you're not fit to wear the shirt" and "this is embarrassing" as the visitors ran riot at the Proact.

Match report: Chesterfield 1 v 5 Hartlepool United: Spireites suffer third consecutive league defeat and slip into relegation zone after home thrashing

After the heavy loss, Sheridan said: "I won't be going anywhere, not on my side anyway, because I will stay and I will fight.

"I am going to stay and fight, I will take all the stick that is thrown at me, which I don't like but I expect, and I will turn it around.

"I am going to have to make tough decisions but I will turn it around.

"I have got to believe in myself, whether I get time, that I can turn it around.

"It is well deserved the criticism and I am not hiding.

"They (the fans) deserve to throw criticism at me.

"I hope some fans stick with me. I understand some won't stick with me at this moment in time, because it is very difficult because it looks as though I am not doing my job properly. But If I get the opportunity I will be fighting all the way.

"I am going to have to do things and change it while there is still time, and hopefully there is still time.

"The owner has been very good with me but I know with how the way results are going I should have got sacked two or three games ago.

"I won't be going anywhere, I will be sticking to my guns and fighting the cause and taking all the grief I have to take until I turn it around."

When asked by the DT what makes him believe he can turn it around, Sheridan said: "Cause I have done it before.

"I have got to do what I have done very well when I go into a club and get teams out of a situation but I should not be talking like that, I should be talking how well we are doing but a lot of the things at the moment are down to me.

"If anyone thinks that it does not hurt me then they don't know me. It hurts me more than anyone probably.

"I agree with what they (the fans) are saying. It is nowhere near good enough.

"The fans have had it so tough.

"It is so difficult for them.

"We deserve stick."

On the performance itself, Sheridan added: "I can only apologise for the performance, not that it means anything to anyone.

"It was a shambles from the start.

"We have had (bad) performances but nowhere as awful as that.

"It (the defeat) it was one of the worst I have had as a manager."