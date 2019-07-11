Last pre-season and this summer's training described as 'chalk and cheese' by Chesterfield midfielder

Robbie Weir describes the difference between Chesterfield’s 2018 pre-season and this summer’s training as ‘chalk and cheese.’

The veteran is preparing for his third season as a Spireite and admits the going is tougher this year, thanks to one member of staff in particular.

Robbie Weir, far right, says this summer's training has been much harder (Pic: Tina Jenner)

“It’s been very tough,” said the Northern Irishman at the end of the first week of training.

“Rob (Coleman) the fitness coach has definitely put us through our paces and hopefully it will stand us in good stead when we start the season.

“The gaffer hasn’t done too much yet, it’s obviously all base fitness work and then I’m sure he’ll drill into us how he wants to play.”

Weir didn’t experience much of the 2017 pre-season, signing for the club under Gary Caldwell’s management just before the campaign kicked off.

But he already rates this year’s pre-season more highly than last year’s.

“I think if you ask anyone in football, pre-season is always the hardest time of the year,”he said.

“It’s been really good this year, chalk and cheese to last year.

“It’s a lot harder (this year) if I’m being brutally honest.

“We now have a sports scientist putting us through our paces, as fitness scientists are meant to.

“We’ve got the gym sessions, everything is monitored now.”

Weir, 30, signed a new one-year deal at the Proact this summer.