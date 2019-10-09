Local consortium set for takeover talks with Chesterfield FC

A local consortium is set for talks with Chesterfield FC over a potential takeover, the Derbyshire Times understands.

Discussions are at a very early stage and both parties are set to meet this Friday.

Chesterfield Football Club company secretary, Ashley Carson, will hold talks with the group. Club owner, Dave Allen, will not be present.

There has been other recent interest in buying the club but no offers have been made.

Mr Carson said: "I will welcome talks with any serious purchasers."

Mr Allen first invested in Chesterfield in 2009 and became chairman in 2012.

On being named chairman Mr Allen said: "I intend to give 100 per cent in my efforts to achieve what the fans want, which is Championship football."

However, he resigned as chairman in November 2016 saying he 'never intended to become chairman' and that he had only planned to be an investor before selling the club on.

In February 2017 Mr Allen confirmed that he was looking to sell the club.

After the club was relegated to the National League in 2018, Mr Allen said he would only sell the club when it got back into the Football League.

In an interview with the Guardian in May 2018 Mr Allen said he felt 'very sad' and very bitter' about the situation the club finds itself in.

A takeover deal was close in 2018 but did not go through.

And in January a supporter-led consortium withdrew its offer for the club.

At the beginning of Mr Allen's time at the club Chesterfield moved from their old Saltergate ground to the 10,000 capacity Proact Stadium, won promotion to League Two twice in 2010/11 and 2013/14 and the Johnstone's Paint Trophy at Wembley in 2012.

But it has all been downhill since they lost to Preston North End in the League One play-off semi-finals in 2015 with the club suffering back-to-back relegations out of the Football League.

The Blues are currently in the National League relegation zone and are playing in front of record low league attendances at the Proact.

Just five years ago, Chesterfield beat local rivals Sheffield United 3-2 at the Proact. The clubs could hardly be any further apart now with The Blades in the Premier League and Town languishing in the fifth tier.

