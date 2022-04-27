The 32-year-old has been out since October due to a health issue.

But the forward is back running and they are hoping to get his full return rubber-stamped in the next few days.

"Danny has been training now for probably coming up to three weeks,” manager Paul Cook said on Tuesday night. “This Thursday we have got a big meeting, we are hoping to get the green light. Obviously Danny will be a little bit ring-rusty. His fitness might be a little bit lacking but we feel he will have a big part to play. It is very much fingers crossed for the end of the week for Danny.”

Top scorer Kabongo Tshimanga is back on the training pitch and has been doing some light jogging but is not expected to return for a few more weeks yet.

With strikers Akwasi Asante (groin) and Joe Quigley (hamstring) struggling for this Saturday’s game at Bromley, Nathan Tyson could be set to feature for the first time under Cook.

“He is now into his third week of training after another long-term injury,” Cook said. “I would suggest now that Nathan is now knocking on the door without a shadow of a doubt. That is an option now, coming up to this weekend, that we do have and I believe that is a really good option.”

Luke Croll (knee) ‘might’ return before the end of the season, while Gavin Gunning is currently out with a calf problem.

The progress of George Carline, who has been out since October with a knee injury, is slower than some of the other players and will probably not feature again until pre-season.

And that is the same for Jack Clarke, who had to have an operation on a ruptured hamstring earlier this season, an injury he has suffered twice this season.

Cook added: “He has obviously had a recurrence of a bad injury and I think when that happens to you it can affect your confidence. You will probably take longer to come back probably than you should purely on your mindset because you have done something, and then you have done it again. So in his mindset he probably thinks it will go again, when the reality is it won’t.