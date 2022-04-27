Chesterfield sweating over fitness of strikers ahead of visit to Bromley

The Spireites, who dropped a place to sixth after Tuesday night’s results, could secure a play-off spot if they win at Hayes Lane and other results go in their favour.

Scoring goals has been a problem in recent weeks for the Blues and they go into the weekend sweating over the fitness of their forwards.

Akwasi Asante, who came off at half-time in the win against Dover last Saturday with a groin problem, did not train on Tuesday.

Joe Quigley, who missed out last weekend with a hamstring issue, also did not train yesterday.

And manager Paul Cook has a big decision to make over whether to risk Tom Denton on Bromley’s 3G pitch given he has only just returned from 15 months out after his two knee injuries.

Nathan Tyson, who is yet to feature Cook, has been in training for a few weeks now so he could get his opportunity.

Kabongo Tshimanga and Danny Rowe are still working their way back to full fitness.

One possibility could be to use Liam Mandeville, who has played a striker before, in that role again.

Meanwhile, Manny Oyeleke is unlikely to play both games over the bank holiday weekend after only making his first start in two months last Saturday.