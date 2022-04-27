The 55-year-old came back to the Blues in February after departing League One Ipswich Town last year.

Speaking at a fans Q&A on Tuesday night, Cook said: “I have turned down League One clubs before I came here, I have turned down (Football) League clubs while I have been here.”

Cook also said that he had rejected other clubs in the National League in the past despite being offered ‘ridiculous contracts’ because he did not want to drop out of the Football League. But, in the end, his connection with Town was too strong to turn down.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

“With where the club was, I could not leave them without a manager,” he added. “I could not sit at home and do Sky Sports and that stuff while Chesterfield did not have a manager.”

Cook lost his ‘enjoyment’ for managing over a period of 18 months after experiencing administration with Wigan Athletic and then being sacked by Ipswich Town.

He admitted that the last two months have probably been his ‘toughest’ in management because of the number of injuries and suspensions they have suffered.

But despite the difficult circumstances the Spireites, who dropped to sixth in the table after the midweek results, still have a chance of promotion if they can secure a play-off place.

And Cook, who led them to League One in his previous spell at the club, says he ‘craves’ to do the same again.

“My job now is to take us right back to League One, that is my challenge and that is something I crave to do because I know how much I will enjoy doing that if it is possible,” he added.

“I think if we can get back up there we will be fine, I think the club is in such a solid place, it is run by good, solid people and it has got a solid fanbase.”