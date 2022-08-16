Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both of the goals came in the first-half from Jeff King and Ollie Banks.

"I think it is a night to be proud of the team, the performance, the supporters and the town,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

Chesterfield beat Wrexham 2-0 on Tuesday night. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"It was a great performance. At half-time you are thinking it is going to take a heck of a U-turn to not be happy with the performance in the second-half. But the lads kept it up and extinguished their threats.

"I think we are seeing the patterns that are worked on in training, the end product, the finishing positions.

"You have got Liam Mandeville running 100 metres at the end to put in a tackle and those things don’t go unnoticed. We need to do that week in week out to get us out of this league.”

There were so many good individual performances across the park, including Tyrone Williams and Jamie Grimes, at the heart of the defence."The back four are looking like they have played together since George Graham at Arsenal,” Webb laughed.

Overall, it was a very encouraging night.

"It is really pleasing they are listening to the manager’s instructions and giving the supporters go home and be excited about,” Webb added.

"We are only three games in but the early bricks are there to build the house to get us over the line in the long run.

"There is a real team ethic at the moment going on with the boys, the squad is looking strong. The gaffer makes the point about the players not being involved being just important.