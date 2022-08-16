Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff King opened the scoring after 10 minutes after exchanging passes with Liam Mandeville before finishing low into the net.

Ollie Banks added a second on 23 minutes, curling in from distance with Wrexham goalkeeper Mark Howard stranded after being caught in possession by the brilliant Armando Dobra.

The impressive performance showcased everything that Town had been working on in pre-season with relentless pressing, eye-catching passages of play and peppering the opposition goal.

Ollie Banks celebrates.

It was probably the best football Blues fans have witnessed for a long time, perhaps since Paul Cook was here last, and the majority of the 8,000 crowd will have gone home purring.

The downpour in the hours before kick-off contributed to a fast-paced first-half, which worked in the Spireites favour as they zipped the ball about, with Wrexham having no answer.

The visitors settled quite well in the opening stages, but it was Town who took the lead after 10 minutes through King after played a one-two with Mandeville before cutting inside and finishing low into the net on his left foot.

Moments later, the Blues almost doubled their lead when King found Akwasi Asante in space inside the box. The striker, back from injury, cut inside but his shot came back off the post and Joe Quigley could not turn it in while under pressure.

But they did not have to wait long for the second goal to arrive.

It owed everything to the menacing and hard-working Dobra, who pinched the ball off goalkeeper Howard before showing great composure to find Banks, who curled in from about 20 yards despite the best efforts of some Wrexham defenders who tried to get back on the line.

Town showed no signs of slowing down and Dobra wanted a penalty after being brought down but referee Steve Copeland awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box. Banks drilled it at Howard, who could only parry it.

Before the half ended there were more shots from Banks and Dobra as Chesterfield went in search of a third.

Tyrone Williams was a brick wall, King and Mandeville tore down the right, while Banks and Dobra dominated.

There were loud boos from the 1,800 Wrexham fans at half-time who only really had a penalty claim to shout about, but the hosts were given a deserved standing ovation.

The relentless pace of the game continued in the second-half, but the Spireites were largely untroubled, although Wrexham stemmed the tide slightly.

All the talk before the match was of Wrexham’s threat from corners and set-pieces, but the hosts dealt with them well, with Ross Fitzsimons looking confident.

Quigley had two attempts at goal, including one from distance, which stung the palms of Howard.

Cook had his hands on head as Banks stayed down after a challenge, but he was okay to continue after receiving treatment.

Howard was tested again soon after, this time from Mandeville, as the clocked ticked towards the 70-minute mark.

Wrexham’s Ollie Palmer wanted a penalty after going down in the box, but the appeals fell on deaf ears.

Dobra, playing like a man possessed, kept charging forward, taking the game to the visitors in the pouring night on a stormy night at the Technique.

Asante brought another save from Howard, but the third goal alluded them, with Jamie Grimes even having a pop late on.

But, in the end, it did not matter, as the Spireites put down a marker against the title favourites. Just another 43 games to go.