Borehamwood boss Luke Garrard wants his side to show the passion against Chesterfield

Borehamwood Luke Garrard was frustrated by his side's poor defending in the defeat at Wrexham. He now wants to see his players show passion and to stand up and be counted against Chesterfield.

The cup kings lost ground in the title race following a 4-2 defeat at promotion rivals Wrexham on Tuesday night.

It leaves them six points behind Chesterfield, but with four games in hand, and 11 points off leaders Stockport – with three games in hand.

“We need to get three points on the board no matter what,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I saw their boss (Paul Cook) in the stand and he will be looking at how Wrexham set up and how to affect us.

“We need to be men out there. We wilted tonight and that is not what we are about.

“We are big, strong and ugly. We defend with a passion and we need to do that against Chesterfield.

“It's a six pointer and we need to get points on the board. “We need to stick together and come out with a big performance on Saturday.”

And Garrard knows his side will need to improve at the back if they are to see off Spireites.

“You can't come to Wrexham and have to score four goals to get a point,” he added.

“The way we defended is totally against how we set up and organise.

“I have to take a look at it. We have conceded three here in the Trophy and now four in the league

“They are a quality side, they have some big hitters in their team.

“We are not foolish but we didn’t have the attitude to defend the box.

“It is totally away from what we have done all season and we need to be better.”