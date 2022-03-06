Winning a football match with ten men isn’t unheard of, but it certainly makes life a little harder and puts the pressure on those left on the pitch.

But who are the dirtiest teams in the National League? Who has had the most yellow cards and straight red cards?

We’ve got all the answers here, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

The league table is in cleanest to dirtiest teams with all stats accurate as of March 6 2022.

A yellow card counts one point, two bookings leading to a red card is three points and a straight red card five points.

1. Boreham Wood - 46pts Borehamwood have had 40 bookings and two double bookings. They lead the fair play table.

2. Dagenham & Redbridge - 47pts Dagenham have received 42 yellow cards and one straight red this season.

3. FC Halifax Town - 48pts Neill Byrne of FC Halifax Town is shown a yellow card by referee Ryan Atkin.

4. Bromley - 51pts Bromley have 41 bookings and two red cards this season.