They’ve seen some woeful results as dreams of an immediate return to the Football League faded.

The signs are there now that better times are around the corner as Chesterfield battle to win the league.

But how have the Spireites actually performed since entering the division and who would be the winners, the play-off contenders and the teams set for relegation if points were combined since August 2018?

We have all the answers here, with the records of all 30 times to have played in the league during that time.

The stats come courtesy of the transfermarkt website. The full league record is correct ahead of the March 8 matches.

1. Stockport County - 202pts P113 W58 D28 L27 GD68 PTS202

2. Notts County - 192pts 115 54 30 31 62 192

3. FC Halifax Town - 180pts 109 53 21 35 32 180

4. Chesterfield - 175pts 113 49 28 36 32 175