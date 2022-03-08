The top end of the National League table has a familiar look to it since the start of the 2018/19 season.

Who has been the best team in the National League since August 2018 and how Chesterfield, Stockport County, Notts County and Wrexham rank

It’s been an up and down time for Chesterfield to say the least since they began life in the National League.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 10:23 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 10:34 am

They’ve seen some woeful results as dreams of an immediate return to the Football League faded.

The signs are there now that better times are around the corner as Chesterfield battle to win the league.

But how have the Spireites actually performed since entering the division and who would be the winners, the play-off contenders and the teams set for relegation if points were combined since August 2018?

We have all the answers here, with the records of all 30 times to have played in the league during that time.

The stats come courtesy of the transfermarkt website. The full league record is correct ahead of the March 8 matches.

1. Stockport County - 202pts

P113 W58 D28 L27 GD68 PTS202

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Notts County - 192pts

115 54 30 31 62 192

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales

3. FC Halifax Town - 180pts

109 53 21 35 32 180

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Chesterfield - 175pts

113 49 28 36 32 175

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
National LeagueNotts CountyChesterfieldWrexhamFootball League
Next Page
Page 1 of 8