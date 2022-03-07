But the leaders look to have a stinker of a run in – on paper at least – with home games against Borehamwood and FC Halifax Town and away trips to Chesterfield and Wrexham making up their last four games.

Further down the table, the battle for the play-offs looks set to go right down to the wire.

Just six points currently separate Wrexham in third from ninth-placed Bromley.

But with so many points still to play for it can all change very quickly.

Here’s who each of the top 9 sides still have to play, with the league position of their opponents in brackets.

1. Stockport County Tue Mar 15 (H) Notts County; Sat Mar 19, (H) Wealdstone; Tue Mar 22, (A) King's Lynn Town; Sat Mar 26, (A) Eastleigh; Sat Apr 2, (H) Torquay United; Sat Apr 9, (H) Southend United; Fri Apr 15, (A) Grimsby Town; Mon Apr 18, (H) Solihull Moors; Sat Apr 23, (A) Yeovil Town; Sat Apr 30, (H) Boreham Wood FC; Mon May 2, (A) Chesterfield; Sat May 7, (A) Wrexham; Sun May 15, (H) FC Halifax Town.

2. Chesterfield Sat Mar 12, (A) Boreham Wood; Sat Mar 19, (H) Maidenhead United; Tue Mar 22, (A) Altrincham; Sat Mar 26, (A) Notts County; Sat Apr 2, (H) Grimsby Town; Sat Apr 9, (A) Wealdstone; Mon Apr 18, (A) FC Halifax Town; Sat Apr 23, (H) Dover Athletic; Sat Apr 30, (A) Bromley; Mon May 2, (H) Stockport County; Sat May 7, (A) Torquay United; Sun May 15, (H) Woking.

3. Wrexham Tue Mar 8, (H) Boreham Wood; Sat Mar 19, (A) Bromley; Tue Mar 22, (H) FC Halifax Town; Sat Mar 26, (H) Dover Athletic; Sat Apr 2, (A) Weymouth; Tue Apr 5, (H) Barnet FC; Sat Apr 9, (H) Eastleigh; Fri Apr 15, (H) Solihull Moors; Mon Apr 18, (H) Altrincham; Sat Apr 23, (A) Woking; Sat Apr 30, (H) Southend United; Mon May 2, (A) Boreham Wood; Sat May 7, (H) Stockport County; Sun May 15, (A) Dagenham & Redbridge.

4. FC Halifax Town Sat Mar 12, (H) Dover Athletic; Tue Mar 15, (H) Bromley FC; Sat Mar 19, (H) Torquay United; Tue Mar 22, (A) Wrexham; Sat Mar 26, (A) King's Lynn Town; Sat Apr 2, (H) Wealdstone; Tue Apr 5, (H) Solihull Moors; Sat Apr 9, (H) Woking; Fri Apr 15, (A) Altrincham; Mon Apr 18, (H) Chesterfield; Sat Apr 23, (A) Southend United; Sat Apr 30, (H) Yeovil Town; Mon May 2, (A) Eastleigh; Sat May 7, (H) Aldershot Town; Sun May 15, (A) Stockport County.