Calvin Miller aiming to score more after getting his first Chesterfield FC goal

Calvin Miller opened his Chesterfield account against Southend but it wasn't enough to secure three points.

The wing-back slotted home with 11 minutes left before Chesterfield let the points slip following Fraser Kerr’s late own goal.

And the former Celtic man believes he will benefit from his new role further up the pitch under Paul Cook.

“I'm happy to get off the mark, but disappointed that it wasn’t the winner,” he said.

“Growing up I was naturally a forward so for me that's where I feel I'm at my best and I'm happy to be playing further up the park and closer to goal.

“I like to take people on and make runs, that's where I feel most effective.

“I feel I could have had a few more goals, but that might have been because of the position, “It's hard to get into the box when you're playing wing-back.

“I'm sure I'll get more chances and keep scoring now I’m further up the pitch.”

The draw leaves Spireites five points behind leaders Stockport County having played a game more.

They face a testing away day at cup kings Boreham Wood this weekend, with Miller vowing the boys will be ready to go.

“We have been working hard to try and maintain a high standard,” he said.

“It is nice to have no midweek game this week. We have Monday off and it is an extra day to rest.

“We have been doing a lot of recovery and rest and focusing on each game with analysis.

“It is a big game and a tough game. They are a tough team to break down, but hopefully we can beat them away.

“We are going to be ready for next Saturday.”